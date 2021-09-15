Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at Desjardins

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

TRZBF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Transat A.T. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of TRZBF opened at $3.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $5.89.

Transat A.T., Inc develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats. The firm operates through Holiday Travel segment, which develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats.

