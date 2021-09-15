JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $7.41 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $872.32 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

