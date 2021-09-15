JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF)

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS FEEXF opened at $5.90 on Monday. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

