JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF)

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS FEEXF opened at $5.90 on Monday. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70.
About Ferrexpo
