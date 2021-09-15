Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on COVTY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Covestro from €70.00 ($82.35) to €71.00 ($83.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $34.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66. Covestro has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

