Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Raised to C$14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cineplex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.44.

CGX stock opened at C$13.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$4.32 and a 1-year high of C$16.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.80. The firm has a market cap of C$843.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

