Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Securities

Analysts at TD Securities started coverage on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:FC opened at C$15.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 12.33. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of C$11.41 and a 1-year high of C$15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$473.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

In other Firm Capital Mortgage Investment news, Director Victoria Shali Granovski sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total value of C$42,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at C$154,875. Also, Director Morris Fischtein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.32, for a total value of C$76,614.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $315,571.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.