Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$72.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RCI.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a C$66.00 target price on Rogers Communications and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$74.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.29.

RCI.B stock opened at C$59.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$30.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.68 and a twelve month high of C$67.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$62.46.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

