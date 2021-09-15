Reviewing CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) & MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL)

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) and MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CVS Health and MedAvail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVS Health 2.59% 13.81% 4.24% MedAvail -259.56% -77.27% -62.84%

This table compares CVS Health and MedAvail’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVS Health $268.71 billion 0.41 $7.18 billion $7.50 11.19 MedAvail $13.97 million 7.43 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -0.83

CVS Health has higher revenue and earnings than MedAvail. MedAvail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVS Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CVS Health has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedAvail has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.9% of CVS Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of MedAvail shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of CVS Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of MedAvail shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CVS Health and MedAvail, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVS Health 0 4 12 1 2.82 MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50

CVS Health presently has a consensus price target of $94.71, suggesting a potential upside of 12.89%. MedAvail has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 176.03%. Given MedAvail’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MedAvail is more favorable than CVS Health.

Summary

CVS Health beats MedAvail on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, medical management capabilities. The Corporate/Other segment involves in providing management and administrative services. The company was founded by Stanley P. Goldstein and Ralph Hoagland in 1963 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, RI.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

