Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Trimble posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TRMB opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.19 and its 200-day moving average is $81.72. Trimble has a 12 month low of $46.78 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $1,332,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,900.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 1,240.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

