Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 20th (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II’s (NASDAQ:KVSB) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 20th. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II had issued 40,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of KVSB stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.29.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KVSB. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,270,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,680,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,166,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $12,096,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $10,090,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.