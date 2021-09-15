ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:ACTDU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 20th

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:ACTDU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 20th. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II had issued 27,500,000 shares in its IPO on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACTDU. Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $1,286,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,999,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,000,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

