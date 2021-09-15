SVB Leerink Weighs in on Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz forecasts that the company will earn ($0.82) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.30) EPS.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aligos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

ALGS stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. Aligos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $668.54 million and a PE ratio of -1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $21.47.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $130,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.