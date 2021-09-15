Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock to C$4.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Marathon Gold traded as high as C$3.65 and last traded at C$3.63, with a volume of 190787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.43.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Marathon Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.34.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.90. The firm has a market cap of C$884.78 million and a P/E ratio of -66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 18.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

