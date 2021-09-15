DatChat Inc’s (NASDAQ:DATS) Quiet Period Will End on September 22nd

DatChat’s (NASDAQ:DATS) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, September 22nd. DatChat had issued 2,891,567 shares in its IPO on August 13th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,003 based on an initial share price of $4.15. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ DATS opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. DatChat has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

DatChat Company Profile

DatChat Inc is a communication software company which gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. DatChat Inc is based in N.J.

