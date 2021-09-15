iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, an increase of 343.2% from the August 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ USXF opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $38.44.

