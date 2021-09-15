Short Interest in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Decreases By 71.8%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the August 15th total of 496,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the second quarter worth $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 137.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 89.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 47.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 80,949 shares during the period. 4.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

Xenetic Biosciences stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,502.43% and a negative return on equity of 109.37%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.