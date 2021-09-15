Analysts Set Expectations for California Resources Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of California Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

California Resources stock opened at $41.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.25. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,193,081 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $39,681,874.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $6,486,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,001,188 shares of company stock worth $98,807,275 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $8,922,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after buying an additional 1,167,899 shares in the last quarter.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

