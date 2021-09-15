Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

BVC stock opened at GBX 93.70 ($1.22) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £412.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39. BATM Advanced Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 124 ($1.62). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 90.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61.

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

