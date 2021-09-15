Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
BVC stock opened at GBX 93.70 ($1.22) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £412.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39. BATM Advanced Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 124 ($1.62). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 90.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61.
BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile
