Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

PFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at GBX 334.60 ($4.37) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 307.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 261.49. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of GBX 175.09 ($2.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 368.60 ($4.82). The firm has a market cap of £848.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 20.04.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

