Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €70.00 ($82.35) price target from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Danone in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.13 ($70.75).

Danone stock opened at €59.83 ($70.39) on Monday. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €61.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €59.53.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

