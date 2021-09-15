Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Sherwin-Williams in a report released on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.75.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $298.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.67 and its 200 day moving average is $278.71. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,903 shares of company stock worth $62,244,621. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

