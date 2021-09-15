Nuvalent Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nuvalent in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nuvalent’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.97).

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $37.50 on Monday. Nuvalent has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $40.82.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

