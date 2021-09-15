BlackBerry (BB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 22nd. Analysts expect BlackBerry to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of BB opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.23.

In other BlackBerry news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackBerry stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,690,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of BlackBerry worth $20,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BB. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

