Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Comerica in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.21.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after purchasing an additional 673,248 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 14.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Comerica by 1,863.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 63,434 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Comerica by 21.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

