Research Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, September 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$106.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$255.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$86.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$234.85. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$77.41 and a twelve month high of C$100.00. The firm has a market cap of C$57.67 billion and a PE ratio of 17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

