Tony Griffin Sells 17,500 Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) Stock

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) insider Tony Griffin sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,001 ($65.34), for a total transaction of £875,175 ($1,143,421.74).
LON DPH opened at GBX 4,950 ($64.67) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 3,110 ($40.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,525 ($72.18). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,991.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,274.33. The company has a market capitalization of £5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 97.06.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 29.39 ($0.38) per share. This is an increase from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $11.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 0.67%.
About Dechra Pharmaceuticals
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.
