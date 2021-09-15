FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Ryan Mangold Acquires 170 Shares

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Ryan Mangold acquired 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($195.45).
Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 10th, Ryan Mangold purchased 166 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £149.40 ($195.19).
- On Monday, July 12th, Ryan Mangold purchased 179 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £150.36 ($196.45).
Shares of FGP stock opened at GBX 86.55 ($1.13) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32. FirstGroup plc has a 1 year low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 85.74.
About FirstGroup
FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.
