The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Insider Sells £702,500 in Stock

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) insider John Treharne sold 250,000 shares of The Gym Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.67), for a total transaction of £702,500 ($917,820.75).

Shares of LON GYM opened at GBX 266 ($3.48) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £472.34 million and a PE ratio of -12.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 279.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 267.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60. The Gym Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 317.50 ($4.15).

Get The Gym Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GYM. Peel Hunt raised their price target on The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Gym Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, The Gym Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 304.67 ($3.98).

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.