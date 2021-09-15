Insider Buying: Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Insider Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) insider Ross Jerrard purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,029.79).
Centamin stock opened at GBX 94.26 ($1.23) on Wednesday. Centamin plc has a 12-month low of GBX 88.91 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 223.10 ($2.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 10.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 100.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.52.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is 1.03%.
About Centamin
Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
