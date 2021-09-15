Insider Buying: Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Insider Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) insider Ross Jerrard purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

Centamin stock opened at GBX 94.26 ($1.23) on Wednesday. Centamin plc has a 12-month low of GBX 88.91 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 223.10 ($2.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 10.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 100.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is 1.03%.

Several brokerages have commented on CEY. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 138 ($1.80) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 82 ($1.07) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 126 ($1.65).

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

