Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) vs. Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Financial Analysis

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Avidbank alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Avidbank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidbank 0 0 0 0 N/A Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 2 1 0 2.33

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a consensus price target of $113.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.76%. Given Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Commonwealth Bank of Australia is more favorable than Avidbank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avidbank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avidbank $53.53 million 2.66 $9.63 million N/A N/A Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 5.68 $6.47 billion $2.68 27.60

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Avidbank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Avidbank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidbank 20.54% N/A N/A Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Avidbank has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commonwealth Bank of Australia beats Avidbank on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers. The Business and Private Banking segment offers specialized banking services to relationship managed business and Agribusiness customers, private banking to high net worth individuals, and margin lending and trading through CommSec. The Institutional Banking and Markets segment serves the firm’s major corporate, institutional, and government clients using a relationship management model based on industry expertise and insights. The Wealth Management segment includes the global asset management, platform administration, and financial advice and life and general insurance businesses of the Australian operations. The New Zealand segment comprises of banking, funds management, and

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.