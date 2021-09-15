SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $352.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will announce $352.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $364.20 million and the lowest is $344.50 million. SunPower reported sales of $274.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SunPower.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPWR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.42.

SPWR opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. SunPower has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,203,000 after buying an additional 97,128 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 77,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 49,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunPower (SPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.