China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Shares Up 3.1%

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) shares shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10. 910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

China CITIC Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHCJY)

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

