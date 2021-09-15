Discovery Energy (OTCMKTS:DENR) Trading Down 2.6%

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR)’s stock price fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.

Discovery Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DENR)

Discovery Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. It focuses on South Australian Cooper Basin oil projects. The company was founded on May 24, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

