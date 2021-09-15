ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Trading Down 1.1%

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.27. 104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISSDY. Exane BNP Paribas raised ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas raised ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group raised ISS A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Danske raised ISS A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ISS A/S alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ISS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.