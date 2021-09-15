Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of LXP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.68. 1,320,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

