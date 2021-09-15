Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. 761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 33,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $497,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,490,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $737,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $993,000.

