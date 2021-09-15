Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) Shares Up 1.7%

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s share price shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. 13,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 357,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.96.

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences during the second quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences in the first quarter worth $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter worth $49,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS)

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities.

