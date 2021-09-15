RXR Acquisition (NASDAQ:RXRA) Trading 0.4% Higher

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. 195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75.

Get RXR Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in RXR Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $155,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $242,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $486,000.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.