Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Trading Down 8.4%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA)’s share price dropped 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 116,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 68,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 million, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.33.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter.
Coffee Company Profile (NASDAQ:JVA)
Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.
