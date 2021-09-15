Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Trading Down 8.4%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA)’s share price dropped 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 116,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 68,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 million, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coffee by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Coffee by 10.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coffee by 68.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

