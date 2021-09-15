VNT Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.68 Million (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VNT Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $256,697.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00063976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00142964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014407 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $396.92 or 0.00842062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00044844 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain (CRYPTO:VNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.