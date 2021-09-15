Phore (PHR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,850.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, Phore has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0898 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $12,850.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014296 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009530 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.78 or 0.00930866 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,980,799 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.