G Squared Ascend II (NYSE:GSQB) Stock Price Up 0.4%

G Squared Ascend II Inc (NYSE:GSQB)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 9,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

G Squared Ascend II Company Profile (NYSE:GSQB)

G Squared Ascend II Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. G Squared Ascend II Inc is based in Chicago, Illinois.

