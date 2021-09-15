Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Trading Down 0.9%

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $83.60 and last traded at $83.74. 5,463,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 4,091,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.47.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 52.2% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

