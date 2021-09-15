Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s share price was down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 502,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 937,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $129.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of -0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNPX. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genprex by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 354,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Genprex by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 323,516 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genprex by 310.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 303,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Genprex by 857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 176,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Genprex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

