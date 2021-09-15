Aeron Price Up 15.7% Over Last Week (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 86.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Aeron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $2,632.27 and approximately $19,693.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00063976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00142706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.97 or 0.00840319 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00044720 BTC.

Aeron Profile

ARNX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

