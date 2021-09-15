Analysts Anticipate SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to post sales of $168.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.81 million and the highest is $170.00 million. SJW Group posted sales of $165.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year sales of $573.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $570.48 million to $576.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $598.34 million, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $606.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $152.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.58 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 6.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJW shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of SJW traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,414. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day moving average of $65.32. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.40. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $71.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in SJW Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SJW Group by 2,035.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SJW Group by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SJW Group (SJW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.