Pundi X (NPXS) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Top Exchanges

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pundi X has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00063562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00142852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $394.49 or 0.00836700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00044719 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a coin. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

