Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.77 Million

Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce $159.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $171.77 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $143.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $629.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $546.87 million to $682.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $806.37 million, with estimates ranging from $624.38 million to $998.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The company had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.93) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.28. 490,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.31. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.