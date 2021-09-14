Brokerages Anticipate Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to announce sales of $17.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $18.10 million. Sientra posted sales of $19.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year sales of $78.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.50 million to $82.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $96.50 million, with estimates ranging from $92.50 million to $99.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 119.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

Shares of Sientra stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 430,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,049. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $352.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.12. Sientra has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.14.

In related news, CEO Ronald Menezes bought 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,484. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,747.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,698 shares of company stock worth $59,002 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 291,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

