$667.78 Million in Sales Expected for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to post $667.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $675.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $649.80 million. Stericycle reported sales of $636.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 414.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 191.1% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Stericycle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 7,055.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 34.3% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stericycle stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $68.89. 310,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,576. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

